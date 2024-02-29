Not sure how to title this...

TrogdorTheBurninator
So something started I think last night.
Say you're reading through a thread that has like 30+ pages or something. And let's say I got through page 9, had to go do other ****, and then when I came back and reloaded FH on chrome, go to that same thread, it would automatically put me to the first unread page. like page 10 in this instance.
I liked that. What happened?
Edit: Sorry for the poor wording. I haven't started drinking yet.
