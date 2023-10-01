 Not sure why X wasn’t moved to cover Diggs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not sure why X wasn’t moved to cover Diggs?

Once it was clear he was eating up k - why not have x Follow him like he always does ?

Hoping Fangio is trying to figure out things as it’s a long year ….. new system etc… because the D has been pitiful

I do think it will only get better and. It worried yet - but not moving X was strange to me
 
Not saying he would shut him down , but would def have done a better job then the kid
 
he doesn't flip the corners often in his scheme at all. it's intentional. he will stay with the players side preference

he also basically rushed 4 the entire game and it didnt work.

all of it was a complete and utter mess.
 
He didn’t move him bc Diggs eats X every time we play. X is too old to try and cover Diggs. It’s exactly why we went an got Ramsey so he could cover the top WR and move X to cover the #2 which suits him much better.

We were also without DeShon Elliott today. When J Ram gets back it slides everybody down a spot in the secondary and the matchups will look much better.

We’re going to be fine everybody just calm down and relax.
 
The relevant question is….why wasn’t Diggs doubled?
 
The team doesn’t trust Howard.....Cam Smith is not ready yet or else he'd be out there.....Kohou had the worst game of his career....we really need Ramsey and Needham back
 
