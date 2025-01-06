Not that it really matters...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 17,860
- Reaction score
- 46,469
- Location
- Montreal
Did I just see a ****ing NFL ref dusting his shoulder off because he got a call right? There's so much wrong with that, starting with the fact YOU'RE THE MOTHER****** WHO GETS TO DECIDE IF YOU WERE RIGHT OR WRONG TO BEGIN WITH!!!
If these MFs start developing egos, we're ****ed!
If these MFs start developing egos, we're ****ed!