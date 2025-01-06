 Not that it really matters... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not that it really matters...

Did I just see a ****ing NFL ref dusting his shoulder off because he got a call right? There's so much wrong with that, starting with the fact YOU'RE THE MOTHER****** WHO GETS TO DECIDE IF YOU WERE RIGHT OR WRONG TO BEGIN WITH!!!

If these MFs start developing egos, we're ****ed!
 
It didn’t bother me. Kind of pointless celebration and waste of challenge anyways. Our coach can’t ge a challenge right to save his arse.
 
That's one of the reasons I don't watch the NBA.
 
Heinegrabber said:
That's one of the reasons I don't watch the NBA.
That's another disaster of a sport that has been ruined by bad officiating and guaranteed contracts. Plus, the players run the league over there for sure.
 
