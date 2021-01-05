 Not the best comparison but ... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not the best comparison but ...

Last year Tom Brady looked like garbage. No weapons. Receivers would not play on most teams. Did have a great running game, and o-line was ok. This year 40 TDs and looks like he can play a few more years. He finally has weapons again. Tua is throwing to guys that would not start/play on most NFL teams. We neeeeeeed to get Smith at 3 or trade back a little and take Chase/Waddle or I would love Pitts. I know we have Geisecki but Pitts will be a match up nightmare. Heś a bigger/faster Kelce.

I would target St Brown/Rondale Moore the 1B or 2A.
 
