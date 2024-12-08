 Not the OL, folks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not the OL, folks

Finswatch

Defense is Olividatti bad, people. can't tackle, cover or rush the passer

Your precious OL will have to wait, defense needs help at every level. Not even the least bit debatable. They wouldn't be the fourth best defense in the SEC.
 
Yeah, the defense is pretty bad. Miami can't rush the passer.

But I still think guard is the biggest weakness. Short yardage offense is a huge problem.

Have to find a pass rusher early in the draft.
 
With my NFL+ subscription, I can't watch the game until after it's over. I guess I'm in for a real treat! :BNK:
 
Defense is Olividatti bad, people. can't tackle, cover or rush the passer

Your precious OL will have to wait, defense needs help at every level. Not even the least bit debatable. They wouldn't be the fourth best defense in the SEC.
Both can't be true huh?

Jim Carrey Alrighty Then GIF by Ace Ventura
 
A poor defense doesn’t make our line good. They are both terrible. Two really bad teams in a Ali Frasier type bout.
 
Need 2 starting guards, DT, LB to pair with Brooks, two starting safeties (Holland can **** off). On the cheaper note, maybe a day 3 pick, need a power back.

Other needs can open up depending on others who get traded/released, i.e. Hill and Chubb potentially. I’d try to get back a young WR with a day 2 pick in a Hill trade.
 
Completely agree. This team needs defensive tackle and linebacker in a big way. The GM has ignored the position for far too long.
 
Guard vs the entire defense, which problem is worse, more important and harder to fix??
Well, there's likely going to be a lot of losses on the defensive side. Holland, Campbell and Ogbah could all be gone off a defense that isn't very good with them.

So, that's where the concentration should be. Of course, there's also free agency, although Miami will probably be bargain hunting.
 
Guard vs the entire defense, which problem is worse, more important and harder to fix??
It would be harder and require a lot more resources to fix the defense.
 
