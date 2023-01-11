 NOT this week! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NOT this week!

Jamesw

Jamesw

Soooooo many posts/comments saying we have no chance! All is lost! This player or that player sucks! Our coach is an idiot! Without Tua we have no chance! Tua will never play again! Tua will play but get killed! Teddy blows! Skylar will pee his pants, etc., etc. etc.....

Why would you choose this week to continue to dump doom and gloom negativity against the team? Its playoff week! We finally have a playoff game Sunday! Now isn't the time to be a coward and crumble before the battle no matter what the odds or circumstances are!

If you were marching into conflict with depleted forces, would you really be whining and sniveling like a bitch heading in? Save that shit for after the season ends! Then everyone can criticize, offer their "expert" basement dwelling negative opinions and pile on whoever they want. BUT NOW IS THE TIME TO FOCUS, STAY POSITIVE and SUPPORT THE TEAM!
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Goooo DOLPHINS

Miami Dolphins Sport GIF by Sealed With A GIF


Kick the Bills azz
 
FinFaninColorado

FinFaninColorado

I have all kinds of cliches:
That’s why the game is not played on paper!
On any given Sunday!
Don’t get the cart before the buffalo
🦬

Allens a fumbler
Okay that last one’s not a cliche 🧐
 
