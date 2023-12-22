 Not to be understated … | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not to be understated …

In all the upbeat expectations that this season has provided & continues to bring, I’d like to take a moment to reflect upon the fact that we didn't merely sweep the Jets this year - We ****ing curb stomped those assholes TWICE! No matter what else happens this season going forward from here …

that vaunted Jets defense:
34-13 and 30-0. :lol:

**** THE JETS!
**** THE JETS!
**** THE JETS!



… we now return you to your regularly scheduled Cowboys hate week ;)
 
Last edited:
It’s certainly rewarding to bury the Jets and Pats.

It’s a shame both teams are going to move on from those QBs.
 
