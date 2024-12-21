 Not Tua! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not Tua!

As a fins fan since the late 70's I've seen a LOT of football. In my opinion (homer) Dan Marino was the greatest QB I've ever seen. That being said, Dan had many games where he threw multiple picks! You can look it up. He also struggled against elite teams due to a lack of a run game and trash defense, most years. The problem with the current team and what's affecting Tua is a trash oline (specifically the guard play) wherein teams are playing LIGHT boxes and daring us to run the ball, which we still cannot do!! These guys can't pass or run block. Hence defenses are playing a deep shell with linebackers playing far off the LOS and only rushing 4 with 7 guys in coverage. Moreover, McDaniel's schemes have become highly predictable. I do agree Tua did not have a good game against the Texans (100%), but I think most quarterbacks in that situation would have struggled as well. Not a recipe for success for any QB.
 
It also doesn’t help that the pre-snap movement is something that looks like NASA would come up with. It’s great when it works, but the league has figured out a lot of it and there is no Plan B, aka run it down the defense’s throat.
 
Marino pushed the ball downfield though ......he wasn’t throwing passes at or behind the LOS like we're doing so often this year. Nothing against Tua who I like but marino was ahead of his time.
 
This is true! Dan did push the ball downfield. Dan was the goat!
 
Tua played like crap against the Texans. There are no excuses. I can acknowledge that and still be confident in him as our QB going forward provided we can fix the offensive line (like, really fix it and make it a strength) and at the very least McDaniel gives up play calling.
Agreed

Defense and OL have to be priorities
 
This sounds right….
 
