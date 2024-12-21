







As a fins fan since the late 70's I've seen a LOT of football. In my opinion (homer) Dan Marino was the greatest QB I've ever seen. That being said, Dan had many games where he threw multiple picks! You can look it up. He also struggled against elite teams due to a lack of a run game and trash defense, most years. The problem with the current team and what's affecting Tua is a trash oline (specifically the guard play) wherein teams are playing LIGHT boxes and daring us to run the ball, which we still cannot do!! These guys can't pass or run block. Hence defenses are playing a deep shell with linebackers playing far off the LOS and only rushing 4 with 7 guys in coverage. Moreover, McDaniel's schemes have become highly predictable. I do agree Tua did not have a good game against the Texans (100%), but I think most quarterbacks in that situation would have struggled as well. Not a recipe for success for any QB.