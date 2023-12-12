 Not worthy. Not yet. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not worthy. Not yet.

multistage

multistage

Aug 10, 2015
1,586
2,968
Northwest Iowa
SB teams don’t lose these games.

Not Dallas. Not Baltimore.

Did you all see the Dallas game last night?

They looked like us, only better.

Much better.

I’m drunk and furious. Duped again. Though we had something. Foolish me, I know better.

The best thing about the Super Bowl? Miami won’t lose….
 
Never worthy.

This year and next was our window and it's evident we are not a championship caliber team.
 
They really had me this year I thought it was all coming together and the head coach and DC just pissed it away

Infuriating. Legit may lose out.

Come back and smack the jets or else this gets really bad
 
Dallas lost to the Cardinals without Kyler Murray.
Baltimore lost to Colts at home early in season.
Teams have awful games, we just witnessed an epic collapse....what do we do moving forward matters. Gotta move on...no matter how sh1tty this is. Fvcking sucks!
 
teemu7 said:
Yeah two months ago, not in December.
What contender is losing a home Monday night game to the Titans?

None.
That's an extremely specific criteria. Here let me try to get on your level. What team with a mammal for a mascot that breaths through a hole on its back has more wins than Miami does?

None.
 
Here's the thing. This was Miami's first loss to a bad team this year. It was pretty obvious that the focus wasn't quite there.

Every good team this year has a loss to a team they were favored to beat.

The way the Dolphins lost was heartbreaking with a 14-point lead with under 5-minutes. Not trying to downplay it. Super frustrating.

But let's see if Miami can rebound. That New York game is suddenly big.
 
