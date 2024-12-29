Notes from Yesterday

Burrow was great. I think his OL stinks, much like ours. Sacks by Denver killed Cincy drives but the QB was able to step up and extend plays with his feet or with great off platform throws.



Huge game by Gesiecki and especially Tee Higgins who uses his size as a major weapon against smaller DBs. We need one this offseason. I don't care if they spend a 2 on a guy like this, he changes your offense and as stated last draft season, our smurf receivers miss too many games and drop too many passes. MG actually played physical and got some YAC in big spots. Good for him, we should have drafted Goedart or Friermuth but Grier being Grier, that didn't happen.



I like Bo Nix but he looked like the Auburn version in OT yesterday. Had a chance on third and long to step up and convert a first down that would have allowed the Broncos to at least play to a tie and make the playoffs. Instead he bounced his throw between two receivers. Nix made a nice play to tie the game late in the fourth but I think a lot of DBs knock that one down or pick it off. I thought Payton would go after the bengals more in the first half but he seemed content with calling shorter passes and easier throws for Nix. Call that being conservative w a rookie on the road or letting Nix ease his way into that game but I think yesterday showed that there's only one rookie QB who is good enough to make the throws that win games.



Gotta give credit to the Rams D which has rookie and second year studs on their front four and some playmakers in the secondary including the great Cam Kinchens. You can't watch a Rams game and not notice him or Verse or Fiske. Chop and Sieler need real reinforcements this year through the draft and a real playmaking safety is also a necessity. Our safety play has to be among the worst in the league this year