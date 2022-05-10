Notes on Ezukanma, Sanders and Conner (article)

TheMageGandalf
Miami Heralds Barry Jackson gives notes on our 3 new rookie WRs...
An NFL scout texted me after the draft to convey that the Dolphins got a very good player in Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma, who was selected in the fourth round.....
“I gave him a late second-round grade,” the scout said. “He’s not the most talented in terms of athletic skills. He tested out well at the Combine. I think this kid is a really good player. Really good hands, tough, he blocks, runs well after the catch. Makes a lot of contested catches, aggressive and tough. He’s a really good player. If you want someone to run by the corner, that’s not him. But he will fight you for it. I like his chances.”
*He forced 34 missed tackles over the past three season, including 11 last year.
*He fumbled only once in his career. He dropped 12 passes in four years, including four last season. That compared with 137 receptions, including 48 (for 705 yards) last season.
NFL. com’s Lance Zierlein called Sanders a “one-dimensional wideout with speed to burn but a history of injuries that halted any momentum during his career at Ole Miss. Sanders won’t be a guy who can uncover on all three levels, and his contested-catch finishing is below average. However, he has home run potential and can draw additional safety help over the top. The injury background comes with a ‘buyer-beware’ sticker, but speed and talent matters. Sanders will get his shot to earn a back-end roster spot as a field-stretching backup.”
NFL.com’s Zierlein sized up 6-3 receiver Conner: “Conner possesses explosive athletic ability but lacks NFL receiving skills. He’s more project than prospect with a lack of functional ball skills. He has mismatch potential, but needs to better utilize his size and go to school as a route-runner. He has late Day 3 potential and could be a practice squad stash.”
Conner was a track star, too, placed in the top seven in three events during the 2021 conference outdoor meet (seventh in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the 4x100-meter relay, fourth in the 100-meter hurdles). His father, Andy, played linebacker at Oregon and played briefly with the Rams and Seahawks.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article260675732.html#storylink=cpy
