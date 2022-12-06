 Notice To All The Delicate Dandies - Man Up and Strap In | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Notice To All The Delicate Dandies - Man Up and Strap In

Everyone on this forum is pretty much the most lunatic of a Dolphins fan all of their friends and family know. You are the one who when they don't know what to get you for your bday or Xmas they just pick something with the Phins logo on it. Congrats on advancing to Phins lunatic level 2 by coming on here and making some posts. With that said, we're 8-4 and our QB has gone from "is he the guy" 14 weeks ago to "Is he the MVP".

We lost a game we should have won. It happens. It happens to every team from time to time. However, if you're one of the delicate dandies whose soul is crushed or you can't function this week because of it, I'm calling you out. Man the F up and quit whining. That loss will serve as the eye opener it needs to be as we now head down the stretch laser focused.

Strap in.

Man Up Fox GIF by Filthy Rich
 
Agree......... Good luck with that......
 
To the OP what you’re saying is spot on but emotions run high especially since we scored on the first play, which caused excitement for the fan base, to see such a beautiful play. We will get over it with time but it’s only Tuesday. I should be good tomorrow 😂😂😂😂.
 
I think the issue, for at least those of us that have been fans for the teams for a long time, is we have seen so much disappointment, that we just expect any good feelings to be utterly crushed by this team. As Hootie said "I'm such a baby, the Dolphins made me cry". Year after year, we have been drawn in with high hopes and positivity only to have those destroyed at the end of the season. We have seemed to be the most "unclutch" team in the NFL. If there is a way to lose, we usually do lose, especially in big games that matter. It would not shock me to see this team lose every single game from here out. We've seen it happen before. This is why we see the worst and expect the worst. Sorry, it's just burned into our heads now.
 
When I was younger- Marino days- losses used to hit me way harder than now.
Now, I'll be pissed for a an hour or so, but then I move on.
Sunday's loss was tough, but I honestly didn't know what would happen, and I didn't go in thinking, "this is a game we should win"....I thought, "It's a game we could win"...that said, I think, after seeing it, that we truly could have come out of there with a W had a couple of plays and calls gone our way.
But it's a sport, and you never know.
I try not to get too upset anymore; life has too many other things that beat one down. Can't afford to let a casual pastime over whose outcome I have no control drive my moods.
 
Sounds like you are exactly who I made the thread for. Now, we're going to lose the rest? How does that logic make any sense outside of the cry closet?
 
I think most fan bases can find some way to find misery in their team's letdowns. Even teams who have had some playoff success- for example, the Vikings. They always come up short. That's their misery. We could go on and on and debate each team. I don't disagree at all with what you said; in fact, I think you are correct. I just think we're not alone.
 
Right. I mean, there's no one on here dancing when we lose. I was pissed. But look at where we are and how great the rest of the season can be if we use this as the screeching alarm clock it should be. We have a first-year coach who is killing it and might be coach of the year especially if he can motivate his team to flambee Sherbert and then Allen. Our QB was to many so iffy that some wanted Skylar to play instead of him and now is (besides the 49ers game) becoming close to the gold standard of QB play.
 
No, I don't think we will. I see us going 3-2 the rest of the way, but...based on our track record of being snake bitten, I bet older fans would not be shocked if we lost the final five. I try to be positive. I had our record pegged at 12-5 to begin the year. I didn't expect Tua to go down for three games and our backups to suck donkey. I didn't expect our defense to be this bad.
 
Tired of posters using the last 20 years to justify bring upset about one loss this past weekend. Tua did not play well and the defense didn't help but we move on to next week.

The team and it's culture are changing under McDaniel but it's only year one with him. Crying over what you experienced the past years is useless.
 
I've been a fan since '79. Get past the past. This team isn't here to fix the last 20+ years. That ship sailed. You're not only crying over spilled milk, you are crying over fossilized spilled milk.
 
I say if someone wants to wallow in their own self pity let ‘em. It’s their God given right to feel whatever way they want to feel. I don’t need anyone telling me how I should act or feel.
 
