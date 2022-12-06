Notice To All The Delicate Dandies - Man Up and Strap In

Everyone on this forum is pretty much the most lunatic of a Dolphins fan all of their friends and family know. You are the one who when they don't know what to get you for your bday or Xmas they just pick something with the Phins logo on it. Congrats on advancing to Phins lunatic level 2 by coming on here and making some posts. With that said, we're 8-4 and our QB has gone from "is he the guy" 14 weeks ago to "Is he the MVP".We lost a game we should have won. It happens. It happens to every team from time to time. However, if you're one of the delicate dandies whose soul is crushed or you can't function this week because of it, I'm calling you out. Man the F up and quit whining. That loss will serve as the eye opener it needs to be as we now head down the stretch laser focused.