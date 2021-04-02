Notre Dame pro day

Travis34
chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2008
- Messages
- 17,796
- Reaction score
- 8,639
- Location
- NE, Indiana
www.si.com/college/notredame/.amp/football/notre-dame-football-pro-day-official-results
Not a ton of high profile players other than JOK, but their OL had some pretty good workouts, especially Eichenberg
surprised Book ran as fast as he did.... and disappointing JOK didn’t run or bench. Also Tremble decent but not an insane work out, if we were already essentially loaded at TE, he’d be a nice later round flyer
Not a ton of high profile players other than JOK, but their OL had some pretty good workouts, especially Eichenberg
surprised Book ran as fast as he did.... and disappointing JOK didn’t run or bench. Also Tremble decent but not an insane work out, if we were already essentially loaded at TE, he’d be a nice later round flyer