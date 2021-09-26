 Nov 2--trading deadline. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nov 2--trading deadline.

Need to get an interim GM and start accumulating pics...Ogbah and Gesicki should be able to net us picks to teams in playoff race.

Those two jump out. Fuller is cheap, he could bring something. Wilkins. We should be able to get an extra 5 picks or so...

My first HC choices would be Joe Brady or Eric Bienemy.
 
Hire new GM, but keep the coach. I think Grier will get a chance to save his front office life by using the trade deadline.

This team isnt as bad they looked against the Bills. They could win games with the right QB.
 
Why keep Flores? He's straight up garbage. He's Matt Patricia. All bluster, no results.

Don't waste more time with the wrong coach.
 
I like the coach …don't like his world views etc. but I think he took a big step backward this year.
 
Okay you panic, I’m going to go the opposite route. The defense is Elite. I’m trading for oline help immediately and if they can put together a solid line with Tua back I think they are a legit contender. Obviously playcalling has to improve but with even a below average offense we win this game rather than straight garbage they displayed until that last drive. Not sure who is available and for what but if I’m gm I’m handing out second and thirds like candy for any above average lineman.
 
If you really are going to move on. And make some Changes how many times in the NFL have a forced marriage between GM and HC actually worked.
 
IMO, the defense isn’t elite (which is what I’d consider top 5)… it’s top 15-10 right now, and that’s not good enough to carry a team with zero offense on its back.

This is not the 2000 Ravens defense we’re taking about.

For us to have a shot at the playoffs we’re going to need at least a mediocre offense. We’re not even at that level yet.
 
After last week's beatdown, and the Raiders hot streak, I was honestly surprised we almost won today. Actually want to give props to the Fins/Flores for taking this one to OT.
 
Wrong sport. We don’t do that in football. They’re not going to quit. This is a horrible thread.
 
We are unfortunately. I know some will deny it. Some won't believe it. Some will attack ME for it--like it's my fault. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

It is what it is. I am just accurately pointing out the state of the franchise. Believe me now--or believe me later. Or live in denial.
 
Eric Bienemy is nothing but window dressing. Reid runs the show.

It's why all of this outcry about him not being hired yet is ridiculous and agenda driven. So if he knew his sh1t and interviewed well you're telling me all these NFL teams still would pass him over??

Like Naomi Osaka losing a lot lately.....maybe he just ain't that good 🤷
 
