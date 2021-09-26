Nov 2--trading deadline.

Okay you panic, I’m going to go the opposite route. The defense is Elite. I’m trading for oline help immediately and if they can put together a solid line with Tua back I think they are a legit contender. Obviously playcalling has to improve but with even a below average offense we win this game rather than straight garbage they displayed until that last drive. Not sure who is available and for what but if I’m gm I’m handing out second and thirds like candy for any above average lineman.