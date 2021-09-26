Nov 2--trading deadline.

GeauxFins2020
Need to get an interim GM and start accumulating pics...Ogbah and Gesicki should be able to net us picks to teams in playoff race.
Those two jump out. Fuller is cheap, he could bring something. Wilkins. We should be able to get an extra 5 picks or so...
My first HC choices would be Joe Brady or Eric Bienemy.
