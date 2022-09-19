This is what I have been waiting for. For so many years I have been waiting for a come from behind win such as this. Not a fluke play with a low probability of success like the Miami miracle (although that is a fantastic memory for me). Not a win that seems predicated on the flip of a coin that could fall one way just as easily as the other. But a statement win that shows me that this team can come from behind, can come together on both sides of the ball when it counts, can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to vanquish the opponent.



This win has proven to me that no matter what position we are in, no matter how far behind we are, we can come together and win the damn game. I believe this win has finally given me hope of a team that can rise above. Hope that my beloved Dolphins can finally be relavent again.



This win has shown me that finally - now I can believe...