Now I'm pissed off.

Yeah, we're ahead in the AFC East, but this game against Philly should have been much closer than it was. And the reason is not the fault of the Dolphins or the coaches.
The NFL has a lot to answer for after today. I don't want to see pundits talking about it. I don't want to see players talking about it. I don't want to see coaches talking about it.
I want to see NFL officials tied to a chair under a hot lamp and interrogated about the absolutely F****ING horrible officiating that implies, from emperical data, that the NFL is a rigged game.
I'm about out of my mind about it. And I'm not the only one, either.
