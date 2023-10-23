 Now I'm pissed off. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now I'm pissed off.

Yeah, we're ahead in the AFC East, but this game against Philly should have been much closer than it was. And the reason is not the fault of the Dolphins or the coaches.

The NFL has a lot to answer for after today. I don't want to see pundits talking about it. I don't want to see players talking about it. I don't want to see coaches talking about it.

I want to see NFL officials tied to a chair under a hot lamp and interrogated about the absolutely F****ING horrible officiating that implies, from emperical data, that the NFL is a rigged game.

I'm about out of my mind about it. And I'm not the only one, either.
 
How they let the possession change after that facemask I’ll never know. It’s either criminally inept or intentional. I shan’t speculate but either way it’s a disgrace and damages the integrity of the sport.
 
seriously? offense scored ten pts that's not on the refs.

Christian Wilkins was horrific.
not on the refs
 
Relax. The disparity was definitely alarming but we made too many mistakes… crucial drops, dumb mistakes, etc etc.

Road loss early in the season missing a lot of starters.

All things considered, we looked fine.

Relax. Deep breathe. We’ll be okay.
 
Atila said:
Relax. The disparity was definitely alarming but we made too many mistakes… crucial drops, dumb mistakes, etc etc.

Road loss early in the season missing a lot of starters.

All things considered, we looked fine.

Relax. Deep breathe. We’ll be okay.
I hear ya...and I'll try to relax. But my goodness, honestly...I've been upset about bad officiating in the past, but today's games take the cake.

There is an undercurrent...a sense...that something is not right. It's malevolent and unpure. I can feel it.
 
We can beat bad teams, NOT GOOD ONES.

That will be the narrative until, you know, we beat someone who wins more than it loses.

2 vs Buffalo
Philadelphia
Kansas City
Dallas
Baltimore

That's SIX games to impress people with. That's the best teams we play in 2023. If you win the rest, you're about supposed to win those as those teams lack what's needed to be consistent winners. FIX THE DAMN OL and now the DL too! How long have we complained about it? STILL A PROBLEM, Chris! FIX IT! Where's Williams, where's Armstead? OUT, that's where. Can't use 'em if they don't show up. F I X I T ! ! !
 
And there’s no fighting the machine. They’ll just fine us or take away draft picks so no one says anything. Not sure what can be done except edit some film and send it to the week but they’ll just throw it away.
 
I wrote the following all day long...as I followed other NFL games.

"The NFL is up-talking 'flag football'.
NFL Refs are responding 'Here! Hold my beer.'"
 
The Offense scored 17 points and had another 7 taken from a non called DPI.

What does 24+7=?

How many points did Philly have?
 
dunegoon said:
You do realize the blatant missed calls impacts thr offense? Like r u ignorant ?
which one? which ones? ten pts, what calls would have made ten pts 24+

go ahead prove your point. I'm interested ...
 
