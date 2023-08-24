Now is the time

phinfann13
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2005
- Messages
- 463
- Reaction score
- 855
- Location
- Washington, DC
To trade Cedric Wilson
Grier needs to be on the phone with the Broncos ASAP. They already lost Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. If Jeudy is out for the first month or so, the Broncos will need to add someone. Hopefully Wilson will be that guy.
