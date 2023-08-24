 Now is the time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now is the time

phinfann13 said:
To trade Cedric Wilson

Grier needs to be on the phone with the Broncos ASAP. They already lost Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. If Jeudy is out for the first month or so, the Broncos will need to add someone. Hopefully Wilson will be that guy.

Jerry Jeudy goes down with apparent hamstring injury in practice

I'll give them a 2025 5th for 7th swap to clear that salary and if push came to shove, I'd be ok with just giving them the 5th straight up. I wouldn't let a 7th rounder keep us from clearing $8M off the books. In fact I'd give them more, just don't tell them.

Additionally, its been the right time to trade him since about a month after we signed him.

Couple the Wilson signing with the wasted money on Gesicki and I shutter to think where we could be cap wise.
 
Even clearing $4M at this point would be a coup.

In that case I'd request a 6th rounder in return (would settle for a 7th) but again, don't let them know that.

I'll throw in Dan Feeney.

I wonder how much Keion Crossen has paid attention to our cap situation and if he knows he's a goner?
 
FinsFan74 said:
I agree, we definitely have a surplus of receivers and need to recoup some draft capital or other position of need
Its the money we need more than any late round draft capital.

I expect we'll have a few 2025 comp picks to play with so I am ok with moving late round picks to clear cap space.

We wouldn't even feel the draft pick losses of 5th and 6th rounders. The cap space is an immediate tangible benefit without comparison, in terms of value.
 
I am under the opinion he isn't tradable, it's obvious he's been on the block and I don't think one team sniffed interest.
 
I have no idea why any team would want to trade for Wilson and his contract. Other than the last half of the 2021 season in which Wilson played fairly well with the Cowboys. He has been a below average WR in the NFL.

The Dolphins signed him to be their #2 WR before they eventually traded for Hill. Last year he had trouble getting on the field and was usually the 5th WR on the roster.

Golladay, Landry, Sammy Watson, and Julio Jones are all free agent WR’s who are still available and teams, including the Broncos could sign any one of them for less money than Wilson and they would be just as productive as Wilson, IMO.

I thought the signing of Wilson was a good signing at the time they signed him but I just see him as a very mediocre WR now and not worth nearly the money they owe him this year. They should try to trade him by offering to pay 75% of his 2023 contract for a 7th round pick but I still don’t know if any team would trade for him
even under those terms.
 
artdnj said:
I am under the opinion he isn't tradable, it's obvious he's been on the block and I don't think one team sniffed interest.
Thats definitely the case. Thats why I've been proposing for months to give up late round draft assets to make a move.

There has to be a combination of pick/salary eating that can make a deal happen.

No one was ever going to show up with a check book asking how much for Cedrick Wilson.
 
Jeudy carted off the field.

thats two starters their down now with patrick out.

go get em grier.
 
