Now is the time

Grier needs to be on the phone with the Broncos ASAP. They already lost Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. If Jeudy is out for the first month or so, the Broncos will need to add someone. Hopefully Wilson will be that guy.



I have no idea why any team would want to trade for Wilson and his contract. Other than the last half of the 2021 season in which Wilson played fairly well with the Cowboys. He has been a below average WR in the NFL.The Dolphins signed him to be their #2 WR before they eventually traded for Hill. Last year he had trouble getting on the field and was usually the 5th WR on the roster.Golladay, Landry, Sammy Watson, and Julio Jones are all free agent WR’s who are still available and teams, including the Broncos could sign any one of them for less money than Wilson and they would be just as productive as Wilson, IMO.I thought the signing of Wilson was a good signing at the time they signed him but I just see him as a very mediocre WR now and not worth nearly the money they owe him this year. They should try to trade him by offering to pay 75% of his 2023 contract for a 7th round pick but I still don’t know if any team would trade for himeven under those terms.