Now that Gailey is gone?

Mike McDaniel, however I haven’t heard his name circulating and I assume Shannahan isn’t going to let him leave
 
Mcdaniel. Shanahan isn't gonna let him go though.
Barry jackson said there is interest in bill o'brien. I wouldn't mind him.
 
I think Bill O’Brien would be on a vengeance to ensure that this trade comes full circle. Lol he might be a great Hire
 
Godsey has the inside track as he's already familiar with these players plus he was the one calling plays in the 2nd half of the bills game.
 
I heard someone mention Wes Welker.

Honestly, I don't know. But I do like Shanahan's offense. Someone from New Orleans maybe? Sean Payton has a great offensive system. Anyone from KC?

Obviously, I look to the teams that have had offensive success.
 
Godsey was previously an offensive coordinator for the Texans 2015-2016. Anyone know how he did there?
 
Well, I know this doesn't provide context or analysis, but a quick search on his time as OC

Godsey had been the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after being promoted from quarterback coach in 2015. Houston finished the year ranked 29th in the NFL in yards per game (314.7) and 28th in points per game (17.4).
 
Well, I know this doesn't provide context or analysis, but a quick search on his time as OC

Godsey had been the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after being promoted from quarterback coach in 2015. Houston finished the year ranked 29th in the NFL in yards per game (314.7) and 28th in points per game (17.4).
Doesn't sound great. I would rather hire someone from the outside.
 
Well, I know this doesn't provide context or analysis, but a quick search on his time as OC

Godsey had been the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons after being promoted from quarterback coach in 2015. Houston finished the year ranked 29th in the NFL in yards per game (314.7) and 28th in points per game (17.4).
Of course, Brock Osweiler was the QB that year. So take it for what its worth.
 
