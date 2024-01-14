Now that our Phins are out who are you rooting for or do you even care?

DolphinBird
I love watching football even though it pains me that the Dolphins are out. Think I’d like to see how far CJ Stroud can take his team
Well there is a good chance one of those teams will be in the Super Bowl. Chiefs are the least likely out of those three though.Anybody but the Ravens, Chiefs or Bills.
Then I will root for any NFC team.Well there is a good chance one of those teams will be in the Super Bowl. Chiefs are the least likely out of those three though.
I won’t if it’s the 49ers. I can’t stand them and never have since the 80’s.Then I will root for any NFC team.
How are you not a Ravens fan then? Id be hard pressed if I knew him that well...Grew up with Lamar Jackson's family so I'm going with the Ravens