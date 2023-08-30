 Now that the 53 is done… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now that the 53 is done…

My pipe dream is another QB but apparently Skylar has some blackmail pics on McD. Lol
 
Ramsey, Jones and Campbell heading to IR will free up some spots. I also don't think KIon Smith is long for this team either. They should be able to find a better OL than him off the streets. Wilson restructuring his contract has helped a bit. This team has some depth issues that need to be addressed quickly before we get too far down the road. But the best way to build depth is through the draft. I sure hope they start keeping their draft picks and employ a tactic of strategically trading back a bit to pick up extra picks in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th rounds going forward.
 
I think Kroft and Bethel could and should be back.
 
What are the Crossen and Saubert injuries? They're done for year being placed directly on IR, right?
 
