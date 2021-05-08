Now that the Draft is in the Rearview Window

SF Dolphin Fan
Has Miami made up enough ground with the best of the AFC?
I see KC and Buffalo, then a small drop to Indianapolis. Another drop to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Miami and Tennessee. Denver in the mix if the Broncos land Rodgers.
I think the Waddle pick had at to do with Tyreek Hill. Hill dominated until the super bowl. He put up close to 200 yards against Buffalo. The Bills, like most teams, had no answers for Hill.
Of course, Waddle's comp is Hill, as that dynamic, take it to the house, virtually unguardable player.
Could Waddle swing the Buffalo series, and help Miami close the gap?
Phillips and Holland were arguably the best players at their respective positions. Holland screams Flores type player. Secondary check. Versatility check. Heck, he can even return kicks. Explosive check.
The draft appears so good on paper, with likely four starters factoring in Eichenberg.
Grier revamped the wide receiver room by signing Fuller and drafting Waddle and Long.
Looks like a playoff team on paper. How good do you think the Dolphins will be?
