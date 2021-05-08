Now that the Draft is in the Rearview Window

Nobody knows how Indianapolis is going to look with a new QB. Buffalo could have lost any of their playoff games. I think it’s the Chief’s conference then everybody else. And I would put us up against anyone else in the conference with our roster. That said, it’s going to come down to coaching and execution.



We all know who the legit coaches are. You can’t count out the Patriots, Steelers and Ravens. But when I think about winning 10 games fielding 2-3 WRs most weeks, only having 1-2 healthy RB most games, losing our second best Cb for a spell, and losing guys across our OL throughout the season. I have to believe that our coaching staff does an outstanding job preparing our guys to win. If that translates over to the talent that we brought in, we are competing for a playoff spot. And we should be in the conversation for a division title. Maybe even the 2 seed.