The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 13,225
- Reaction score
- 20,480
- Age
- 54
- Location
- North Port, FL
I know this writer, and he’s an ass. But occasionally he can string words together coherently.
Now That the Dust Has Settled: The Weekly Review and a Look Ahead - Miami Dolphins
This past Sunday, the Dolphins shut out the New York Jets, beating them 30-0. It went as expected, as Miami was a seven-point favorite, and the game wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated. The Dolphins sat Tua Tagovailoa for most of the fourth quarter, as the Dolphins swept the season...
dolphinstalk.com