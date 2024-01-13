 Now That the Smoke has Cleared: A Look Ahead to Kansas City | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now That the Smoke has Cleared: A Look Ahead to Kansas City

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
13,257
Reaction score
20,556
Age
54
Location
North Port, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Now That the Smoke Has Cleared: A Look Ahead to Kansas City - Miami Dolphins

There’s a scene in the cult movie “Let It Ride” when Richard Dreyfus’s character has all his money bet on the final race of the day. Everything is on the line (after a very good day), and he has a moment of doubt. “What if I lose?” Then he composes himself, recounting the many great […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom