Now that we have an offensive minded coach, how will our receiver starting line up look? Will he call plays?

49ers OC McDaniel believes it's logical Shanahan calls plays First-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel highlights how 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gets all of his assistant coaches involved in the process.

Off-Season work for our receiver lineupWe all know that McDaniel is an offensive expert that has had a lot of success under Shanahan. But we also know that the current lineup right cannot be sustainable.The only player that managed to be a consistent contributor was none other than Jaylen Waddle. Outside of Waddle the rest of the team was either inconsistent, injured,or unproductive. We failed to properly evaluate a lot of positions in offense during free agency. For example, we made fuller a 1 year contract offer knowing that there isa strong consistency with injuries. We also ended up absorbing off the field personal issues that contributed to his unproductiveness. With that said, here is the approach that I would like the Dolphins to take. It isn't listed in any specific order at all.1. Many in here will probably feel we should be drafting an offensive lineman. It would actually suck for us to invest in another offensive line. In fact, teams in the last fewyears that have drafted back to back offensive linemen in the first round didn't really make their teams anymore productive in offense. In my opinion, we should draft someonethat will be our X receiver. An x receiver would technically have the following qualities:a) Be physical enough to fight of the jams at the lineb) Have speed, but also great route runningc ) Must have excellent form, coordination, and consistently be able to come off the pressd) Be consistent, and stay healthy.Possible Prospect:Will McDaniel call plays?This doesn't mean that McDaniel will end up calling the plays. However, if he implements the same philosophy with the dolphins, it is an extreme likelihood that McDaniel may do the same. McDanielis known to be a logical type of coach, and if he finds it logical to use this philosophy then expect him to be heavily involved in the offensive play calling.