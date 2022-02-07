Now that we have an offensive minded coach, how will our receiver starting line up look? Will he call plays?

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Off-Season work for our receiver lineup
We all know that McDaniel is an offensive expert that has had a lot of success under Shanahan. But we also know that the current lineup right cannot be sustainable.
The only player that managed to be a consistent contributor was none other than Jaylen Waddle. Outside of Waddle the rest of the team was either inconsistent, injured,
or unproductive. We failed to properly evaluate a lot of positions in offense during free agency. For example, we made fuller a 1 year contract offer knowing that there is
a strong consistency with injuries. We also ended up absorbing off the field personal issues that contributed to his unproductiveness. With that said, here is the approach that I would like the Dolphins to take. It isn't listed in any specific order at all.
1. Many in here will probably feel we should be drafting an offensive lineman. It would actually suck for us to invest in another offensive line. In fact, teams in the last few
years that have drafted back to back offensive linemen in the first round didn't really make their teams anymore productive in offense. In my opinion, we should draft someone
that will be our X receiver. An x receiver would technically have the following qualities:
a) Be physical enough to fight of the jams at the line
b) Have speed, but also great route running
c ) Must have excellent form, coordination, and consistently be able to come off the press
d) Be consistent, and stay healthy.
Possible Prospect: Jameson Williams from Alabama is someone that may be available as a late pick. One thing you can always count on is great receivers coming out of Alabama.
2. There are a lot of free agents this off-season, and who I feel should be signed will be left for you guys to debate. I personally feel we need a strong leader, healthy, and consistent. Perhaps
someone that can be a leader to the younger receivers.
3. Waddle is the best receiver in this team, and perhaps the best offensive player in this team as we speak. We know that he is primarily a slot receiver, and that he will perform his best when placed in
the slot. With that said, it would be nice to have another receiver in this team that can work out of the slot as well. I
I am interested to see what Mike Daniel will do in his structuring of wide receivers. And I am hoping he is able to put a consistent set of receivers in the field this coming season by working with
Chris Grier.
Will McDaniel call plays?
It would also be interesting to see if he will actually end up calling plays. For reference you can listen to what the coach has to say in regards the philosophy he was working on.
This doesn't mean that McDaniel will end up calling the plays. However, if he implements the same philosophy with the dolphins, it is an extreme likelihood that McDaniel may do the same. McDaniel
is known to be a logical type of coach, and if he finds it logical to use this philosophy then expect him to be heavily involved in the offensive play calling.
Will McDaniel call plays?
It would also be interesting to see if he will actually end up calling plays. For reference you can listen to what the coach has to say in regards the philosophy he was working on.
49ers OC McDaniel believes it's logical Shanahan calls plays
First-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel highlights how 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gets all of his assistant coaches involved in the process.
www.nbcsports.com
