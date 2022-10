Conklin is coming off an injury, seems to be a reoccurring theme with him and is set to be a free agent….“One player that has impressed over the last two weeks is right tackle. Despite missing the first two games recovering from injury, Conklin stepped right in and played in 100% of the team’s snaps over the last two weeks. While James Hudson III was an adequate substitute, Conklin has faced very good competition and been very successful..”