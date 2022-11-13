BrazForPhins
Perennial All-Pro
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2004
- Messages
- 2,879
- Reaction score
- 61
- Location
- Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Now we’re back to where it all started for me, and I believe for many of you.
The point that we have a COACH and a QB. The 2 main pieces for any SB shot.
I started rooting for the phins in the early 90’s when we had Shula and Marino. I was waiting for long 30 years for this moment again.
Now it’s just a matter of keeping things straight and we’ll have another enjoyable era. Amen!!
The point that we have a COACH and a QB. The 2 main pieces for any SB shot.
I started rooting for the phins in the early 90’s when we had Shula and Marino. I was waiting for long 30 years for this moment again.
Now it’s just a matter of keeping things straight and we’ll have another enjoyable era. Amen!!