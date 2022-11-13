 Now we’re back to where it all started for me. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now we’re back to where it all started for me.

Now we’re back to where it all started for me, and I believe for many of you.

The point that we have a COACH and a QB. The 2 main pieces for any SB shot.

I started rooting for the phins in the early 90’s when we had Shula and Marino. I was waiting for long 30 years for this moment again.

Now it’s just a matter of keeping things straight and we’ll have another enjoyable era. Amen!!
 
I became a hardcore fan in 2002 after being just a fan for years because I simply could not miss a snap of that team with Ricky Williams, and they legitimately looked so good. And they had meltdowns the next two seasons and we never got back to that point where I really felt like the team was legitimately good again. With the way Tua plays it really feels like we can beat any team in the league.
 
I know a lot of guys here have been, or claim to have been, fans since the inception.

Personally, my time started when we had the coach and 2 QBs. The next season though, we were down to 1 great QB.
 
1989 for me!! I still have nightmares of January 1995. Blowing a 22-3 halftime lead in Sandiego second round of the playoffs. Our legend Marino lead down field for the win. A 23-22 loss cause the laces were IN for Stayonavich!! That team was superbowl bound and quite frankly the last Dolphin team that were serious contenders
 
Exactly! We had a few good teams after that, but not real contenders
 
