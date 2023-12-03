Now you cry baby’s will see why Baker has started every game for years!!!

I wish Baker the best. Seems like a great dude. That being said if there was someone we could afford to lose on the defense it’s him.I see Duke Riley playing very well. In a few snaps he sniffed out a screen like I havent ever seen Baker do. No need to dig on our guys. Wish Baker the best but I hope he outplays him and we find a new gem.
AVG looks great and I think he is going to take advantage of his time on the field as well.
While I like Baker and have never been one of those complaining about him, I also think Riley is a good player. Not as a good of a tackler or run defender, but I'd say just as good, maybe even better in coverage.Side to side speed will be missed if he’s hurt and it looks like he will be out….
He’s a solid LB and more of a drop going to Riley or whoever then losing Phillips
