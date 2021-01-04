 Number 3 why not to draft a QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Number 3 why not to draft a QB

I believe you should always do your due diligence and if they believe a prospect is a better prospect than Tua you should pull the trigger. But, there is a scenario that could if put into play take that option off the table. Hear me out this is just speculation and for discussion sake, I am not saying we should or will do this, just an angle to discuss.

Load up on talent!! And give Tua the pieces to showcase his skills. We can all agree we need playmakers, Wr or 2, a Thumping RB, Linebackers, continue to build the lines etc. If you do all that and still don’t see the progression of Tua in a few years, we could then be in a win now position with tons of talent just lacking the qb to lead it. With that scenario we could find ourselves in a position where a older experienced solid Qb would want to go To try and win before the end of their career. A la Brady in Tampa, Manning in Denver, ect. Do you think that’s an option we could/should explore? What would be your concerns?

Is that a logical approach if the prospects are close? What day you?

just fun don’t get all crazy lol
 
IMHO, if we had the #1 pick, I would think seriously about drafting Trevor Lawrence, because his floor is very high and his ceiling is as high as any QB in the league.

But, I do not see the other QB prospects as being worth drafting over Tua. We probably will benefit most from trading back to a team that wants one of those other QB prospects.
 
I would take Trevor as well if we can get him, wouldn't give up three years of 1s in our situation but if it was last year probably
 
