Nut Up, It's Bills Week - Positivity Only Thread

Ravens game is over. What happened has happened. No amount of kicking your toys and pouting via moaning on a website is going to change it. Life's tough. Get a helmet. Don't bring negativity into this thread. If you do, the mods will toss you on your worthless àss.



This team stands at 11-5. Not only is the AFCE division in reach with a win. So is the number two seed which assures that only the championship game would be on the road potentially. If we lose, we go on the road in wildcard week. That route would cause us more challenges plus letting the hated Bills take the division and thus get a home field game next week.



Just like the other 31 teams in the NFL, we have had our share of adversity. Just like the other 31 teams in the NFL we have had injuries to key players. Maybe we have had more than our share. Guess what, who gives a shít? Life isn't easy. Attaining high goals comes with high costs. Go and ask the 56 SuperBowl champion teams if they had it easy.



Let me just give you a small glimpse of what it takes to get what you want in the NFL with this excerpt: "It never occurred to former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Manny Fernandez that he shouldn't play after separating his shoulder before a playoff game against the Oakland Raiders in 1970.



"With a little Xylocaine and a good leather-and-chain harness, we just strapped the shoulder to my side and I went out and played with one arm," he says.



Before the mid-1980s, one sideline treatment for a similar injury - a dislocated shoulder - was to hand the injured player a cinder block and then let it go, allowing gravity and the man's bravado to wrench the shoulder into place.



"The general public cannot conceive of what a good football player goes through," Fernandez says. "Absolutely not."



The above quote sums it up. Football is not for the weak. Neither to a certain extent is being a fan. Many of you are still bemoaning the Ravens game. I have five words for many of you. SHAKE IT THE PHUCK OFF. Take those words into your soul. If you are on this site, you in theory, love the Miami Dolphins. Everything is on the line this week. Forget the last game and put your all into rooting for your team this Sunday night. Get out the jersey. Fire up the grill. Knock back several cōcktails. Talk to your priest. Prey to your god. Do what it takes to get your brain right because at 8:20 PM on Sunday night your team is playing for it all. Get your ass off the couch and clap, scream and roar. If you are at the game, make your fandom heard. Make Josh Allen need to go get a miracle ear when it's done. High five your fellow fan. Live it. Love it. This is our team and it's all on the line.



Either fan up or get the phuck out I say. Who is with me????



Phins up until I'm in the ground.



