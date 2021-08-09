O Line ? Asking for a friend.

HollowBeast
Maybe putting talent in the middle of the o line is the strategy,
The question is will Tua Athletic ability allow hI’m to evade the outside pressure?
Tom Brady has his worst days with pressure up the middle in his face.
Maybe Flo has the vision of strength in the middle using the mobile QB assets fully.
With the apparent speed at WR we will put on the field Tua can make quicker throws
thus out side pass rush threat is some what reduced ?
Just asking
