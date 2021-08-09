 O Line ? Asking for a friend. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

O Line ? Asking for a friend.

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Maybe putting talent in the middle of the o line is the strategy,
The question is will Tua Athletic ability allow hI’m to evade the outside pressure?
Tom Brady has his worst days with pressure up the middle in his face.
Maybe Flo has the vision of strength in the middle using the mobile QB assets fully.
With the apparent speed at WR we will put on the field Tua can make quicker throws
thus out side pass rush threat is some what reduced ?
Just asking
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

To answer your question my opinion is no...

The Qb is the most important player on offense and he needs protection. That comes from his "blindside" protector AND the guard next to him. So Tua, in this case, would need a lockdown RT AND RG... then a Center .... those 3 spots are the 3 most important to Tua IMO.

That said continuity with players and coaches needs to be a top priority for consistencies sake. I know center is the QB of the line and some will argue it's more important to have a center than a guard .... but the tandem of a blindside tackle and guard are more important IMO.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

mwestberry said:
To answer your question my opinion is no...

The Qb is the most important player on offense and he needs protection. That comes from his "blindside" protector AND the guard next to him. So Tua, in this case, would need a lockdown RT AND RG... then a Center .... those 3 spots are the 3 most important to Tua IMO.

That said continuity with players and coaches needs to be a top priority for consistencies sake. I know center is the QB of the line and some will argue it's more important to have a center than a guard .... but the tandem of a blindside tackle and guard are more important IMO.
I disagree on the priorities listed because the blind side doesn't actually exist. You can count on one hand the number of times a QB is completely unaware of the free rusher and it usually stems from a bad pre snap read and/or locking on to one side of the field.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

I don't think they are trying to make compromises anywhere. There are expectations across the entire OL. It's early yet. The mix and match are to get an idea of who can do what at an NFL level. I know we are struggling, but I think we will get there eventually.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

I think the real problems in thinking a very young line will be able to produce like an oline with proven vets that have shown they can dominate at the next level.

We need very good proven talent on this oline. Something we have not had in a very long time.
 
