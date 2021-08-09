O Line ? Asking for a friend.

To answer your question my opinion is no...



The Qb is the most important player on offense and he needs protection. That comes from his "blindside" protector AND the guard next to him. So Tua, in this case, would need a lockdown RT AND RG... then a Center .... those 3 spots are the 3 most important to Tua IMO.



That said continuity with players and coaches needs to be a top priority for consistencies sake. I know center is the QB of the line and some will argue it's more important to have a center than a guard .... but the tandem of a blindside tackle and guard are more important IMO.