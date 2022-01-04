O-line assessment in training camp and pre-season

Durango2020
I've been thinking about this for a while. During training camp/pre-season were the coaching staff not aware at how poor the O-line was? If so, why would they not make some adjustments then? why not change offensive plays early on to address this? If the coaches cannot properly assess units within the team, what does that tell us?
This is bothering me because it should have been something dealt with early on but it sure does not seem that was the case and we came out with the emperor's new clothes.
