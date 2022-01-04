O-line assessment in training camp and pre-season

They have made catastrophic decisions with the line. Their O line coach is obviously in over his head. His resume was not ready for this position, and it showed. You end up with four starters who are near the bottom of the league and one plus starter (Hunt). It's practically a miracle to have that little progression.



But the front office failed not just with the choices of players. They left these young guys without any veteran presence out there. A couple of stable vets would have calmed the line down as well as the other offensive players including Tua. They had Flowers and Karras and a guy like Austin Jackson wasn't nearly as bad with two vets out there.



The other problem is that in their evaluations, they are drawn to guards and not tackles.