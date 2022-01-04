 O-line assessment in training camp and pre-season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

O-line assessment in training camp and pre-season

I've been thinking about this for a while. During training camp/pre-season were the coaching staff not aware at how poor the O-line was? If so, why would they not make some adjustments then? why not change offensive plays early on to address this? If the coaches cannot properly assess units within the team, what does that tell us?

This is bothering me because it should have been something dealt with early on but it sure does not seem that was the case and we came out with the emperor's new clothes.
 
They have made catastrophic decisions with the line. Their O line coach is obviously in over his head. His resume was not ready for this position, and it showed. You end up with four starters who are near the bottom of the league and one plus starter (Hunt). It's practically a miracle to have that little progression.

But the front office failed not just with the choices of players. They left these young guys without any veteran presence out there. A couple of stable vets would have calmed the line down as well as the other offensive players including Tua. They had Flowers and Karras and a guy like Austin Jackson wasn't nearly as bad with two vets out there.

The other problem is that in their evaluations, they are drawn to guards and not tackles.
 
Dolfan5000 said:
The main priority this offseason should be finding a competent OL coach. Then adding a proven FA talent to the OL or two. With those the team can do so much more.
Brinks truck to a competent and decorated OL coach. Turn our current talent into middle tier folks, and get us a decent LT. This line would look leaps better and Tua would be given an entire extra second PLUS the safety blanket of an actual adequate running game! (assuming our coaching staff figures out Duke Johnson is pretty good)
 
