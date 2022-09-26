O-line deserves some love

I have been very critical of our offensive line so I just think its fair to show them some love when they deserve it. They deserve it after yesterday. With guys dropping like flies and playing out of position, they were still able to protect Tua pretty well in the passing game. They still have a ways to go on run blocking, but they have improved majorly and it deserves recognition. Shoutout to Little, who has been a big surprise and I hope his hand is OK for Thursday. Also, gotta show some love to Armstead who did a very good job against Miller. Keep it up! DOLPHINS #1