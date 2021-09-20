O-Line rant master thread!

Whats the purpose of this thread now? Draft ended in April and it is what it is.Build the trenches.
Like who? Will Fuller?Maybe so, but the problems we saw yesterday and in preseason wouldn’t have been fixed by drafting Sewell or Slater alone.
Now if they had also signed a really good FA or two to go along with one of those guys, that might have done the trick.
But then we’d still be complaining about the lack of playmakers…..
It also doesn't help when they seemingly keep drafting the wrong linemen, or when they sign Free Agents who aren't above average. You need competent veterans to anchor a line while the rookies learn and gain experience.Even great rookies require coaching and the Dolphins have a giant blind spot which is their constantly changing offensive coaching staff.
Not really hindsight. I was for drafting Sewell back in April.It's a fair hindsight.
I thought our young guys would gel and be good enough. I thought the OL position group was better than the WR group. Miami, I felt, needed a potential Superstar.
We were wrong.