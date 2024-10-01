 OBJ back at practice this week, Snoop is starting again... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OBJ back at practice this week, Snoop is starting again...

I mean I follow 2 pro teams... The Habs and the Fins, that's it.

On saturday, a very promising player the Habs acquired got his knee destroyed, in a pre season matchup, by a ****ing nobody who wont ever dream of ever making an NHL team. Just when they were getting out of a rebuild(A very promising one at that, imo) and ready for action.

The Mcdaniel era, provided more memorable games in 2 years vs. the 20 previous ones. Yeah there were **** ones too but the memorable/**** ratio was alot more positive, at least personally.

And then this ****ing **** show...

Live look at an hour before the opener...

1727816410514.png

Live look at game 2...

1727816555034.png

I'm sort of tired of giving a **** about pro sports...
 
Kinda surprised he wouldn’t at least try Boyle. He threw some semblance of NFL looking passes in the Seattle game. Not sure I can subject myself to watching that offense again for 3 hours
 
The Mcdaniel era, provided more memorable games in 2 years vs. the 20 previous ones. Yeah there were **** ones too but the memorable/**** ratio was alot more positive,
I've never agreed with you more.

I haven't cheered louder for an offense since Ricky was runnin.

Seems like Cheetah & the Penguin was short lived but it was really fun in that short time- not just the plays but even in just fathoming the possibilities...

It truly is a shame this one did not pan out for us, dude.

What do we expect? We keep trying to build a homestead on a foundation made of sand (makeshift Oline).

I was not one to buy in on only being able to build a roster in a specific way. There had/has to be more ways to skin a cat, no?

I'm pretty certain I've learned my lesson. Please find me a GM that will put together the following in this exact order:

(1) Top 10 OL
(2) Top 5 DL
(3) Top 3 QB
 
