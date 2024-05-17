 OBJ on Drive Time: "Maybe one day everyone will forget about me." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OBJ on Drive Time: "Maybe one day everyone will forget about me."

Think about 11 personnel with Tyreek, Waddle and yourself...

"It's just dangerous.You got those two guys who everyone is gonna worry about. Maybe one day everyone will forget about me. And I would absolutely love that. I'm catching passes wide open. Turning up and going crazy. Then they focus on me. But you can't ever forget about 10 and 17. Liable to score anytime they touch the ball. And that's not even mentioning the whole running back crew. I came here to be around a bunch of playmakers."

 
"You always hear that Offense wins games. Defense wins championships. I think Coach takes that semi personal to change that statement. You're going to have to outscore us. And beat our defense. But you're going to have to outscore us. And that's fun to be in an offense like that."
 
What about Tua and your style fitting in this offense:

"I've seen the numbers but haven't really gotten to watch him (Tua). During a season you're watching the other teams defense.
We sat there and watched film for an hour and a half. We're talking about plays in my career where I catch it and run away. I'm watching Waddle and Tyreek and a lot of it is about timing.

It's about timing. Real football details. Catching it out of the break. They were telling me how accurate he was hitting that.

I met him today. Great person. Energy is infectious. I'm excited to get to know him and be a part of his journey as well."
 
I don’t remember but how was STL defense back with the Greatest Show on Turf?
 
