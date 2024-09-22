 OBJ Prediction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OBJ Prediction

What do you think will play out with OBJ?

  • OBJ is injured and will return

    Votes: 7 77.8%

  • OBJ is not injured and is missing time due to being implicated in Diddy's sex trafficking

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • OBJ is injured but will now not return as implicated in trafficking

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
P

Phinsfan76

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 26, 2020
Messages
91
Reaction score
166
Age
48
Location
Wichita
Outside of football there is some bad news going on related to Sean Combs "Diddy" and it looks to be that OBJ could be implicated "pure speculation". Unfortunately there are videos surfacing of Justin Beiber and OBJ at one of these events that could lead to speculation.
This could all be a flase narrative but it could be the real reason he is out right now, what are your thoughts.

Last edited:
My Google search is turning up nothing.
 
Nope!
 
There are no major news breaks on this right now but there are historical videos floating around right now. Nothing official this is all me speculating. But I do find it interesting he went out when this case started breaking.
 
Stop it! Get a new hobby, speculation doesn't look good on you.
 
Sorry you don't like my topic, I have plenty of hobbies. But no need to attack the person asking the question just answer it or disregard.
 
