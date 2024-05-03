 OBJ To Sign With Phins From Ian Rappaport | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OBJ To Sign With Phins From Ian Rappaport

More and more looking like there is a deal in place for OBJ. Need a vet plus with our recent trend of being an annual MASH unit, the more quality players the better. This also allows Malik to come along slower (Tahj probably starting on ST).

Could 53 WR be:
Hill (of course)
Waddle (also, of course)
OBJ
Cracraft
Berrios
EZE
Malik?

That's 7. But with the new rules, we only need 2 QBs as a third can be pulled into action without eating a roster spot.

 
I'm not against signing OBJ, but I also wouldn't agree that we need him anymore. For me it's about opportunity cost. I see him as a plus signing. I think he fits well and would improve the room. However, I also like Malik quite a bit. I wouldn't want a vet signing to block his opportunities if he's as ready as I hope he is. Obviously that's an unknown right now. This system is not an easy one for WRs to pick up. Malik seems to be very smart and also have a high football IQ so I'm hopeful.

If the money could go to a different signing or even a trade that would have to be weighed as well. I currently consider Diggs (S) a higher priority add. I don't see the FA Gs as much of an upgrade but if somebody was cut or became available in a trade that might be above adding a vet WR too.
 
Ezukanma is the wildcard. The vision for him was similar to Deebo, as a bigger (6-2) receiver who can break tackles. If he's healthy, EZ could be exactly what this team has been missing at wide receiver.

I would still like to add OBJ.
 
I don't feel you need to make a choice OBJ or Malik. Plenty of opportunities for both. Last year Waddle and Hill were not on the field at the same time 60% of the time. What I like about OBJ is he has a name that requires the D accounting for him. He's also fantastic depth while the younger WRs come along. I also like that Cheetah, Waddle and Tua are going to hulk smash any Diva behavior out of him if he does come here.
 
I will never understand why Grier selected EZ over Romeo Doubs who was selected 7 picks later by the Packers.

Doubs career stats 101 receptions 1,099 yards 11 TD's

EZ career stats 1 reception 3 yards 0 TD's
 
Right. I went back and looked at Ezukanma's highlights in college, and I think he can help. Obviously, have to be available. Who knows?

Doubs would have been the better pick.
 
I think that OBJ is a great fit. And I agree that he's a guy the defense has to account for. IMO that was something we needed last season. I just want Malik to get his opportunity. I think he will end up being a really good WR for us.

I'm also not worried about diva behavior. By all accounts he was a great locker room presence in Baltimore.
 
