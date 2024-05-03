OBJ To Sign With Phins From Ian Rappaport

Fin-Loco
More and more looking like there is a deal in place for OBJ. Need a vet plus with our recent trend of being an annual MASH unit, the more quality players the better. This also allows Malik to come along slower (Tahj probably starting on ST).
Could 53 WR be:
Hill (of course)
Waddle (also, of course)
OBJ
Cracraft
Berrios
EZE
Malik?
That's 7. But with the new rules, we only need 2 QBs as a third can be pulled into action without eating a roster spot.
