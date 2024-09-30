OBJ Update Does Not Sound Good

phinsforlife
I don't buy it for a second when Grier says the Dolphins knew about this issue when they signed him. You don't sign a player thinking they will be out for extended time to start a season. I also wonder if OBJ even wants to get on the field, or is happy with the few $mm, and will just take his time getting back out there, to maybe put a little bit on tape at the end of the season to sucker someone else into paying him next year. This signing is a huge problem too given we have no other third receiver, and have had to resort to using Achane out there. I am learning that when McDaniel talks about injuries in a round about fashion like this, don't expect the player back for awhile. Just awful.
But NFL Network said his return date is now uncertain. NFL Net reported Sunday that “the plan has been to open his practice window this week,” but now “things remain fluid and his return timeline is to be determined.” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has said that Beckham hasn’t had any setbacks but has declined to say when he might make his Dolphins debut. “I’m optimistic when his window opens up,” McDaniel said last week. “We will see how his body responds.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article293189389.html#storylink=cpy
