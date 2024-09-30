 OBJ Update Does Not Sound Good | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OBJ Update Does Not Sound Good

I don't buy it for a second when Grier says the Dolphins knew about this issue when they signed him. You don't sign a player thinking they will be out for extended time to start a season. I also wonder if OBJ even wants to get on the field, or is happy with the few $mm, and will just take his time getting back out there, to maybe put a little bit on tape at the end of the season to sucker someone else into paying him next year. This signing is a huge problem too given we have no other third receiver, and have had to resort to using Achane out there. I am learning that when McDaniel talks about injuries in a round about fashion like this, don't expect the player back for awhile. Just awful.

But NFL Network said his return date is now uncertain. NFL Net reported Sunday that “the plan has been to open his practice window this week,” but now “things remain fluid and his return timeline is to be determined.” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has said that Beckham hasn’t had any setbacks but has declined to say when he might make his Dolphins debut. “I’m optimistic when his window opens up,” McDaniel said last week. “We will see how his body responds.”

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article293189389.html#storylink=cpy
 
The whole situation is a joke but especially that quote. “I’m optimistic when his window opens up,” McDaniel said last week. “We will see how his body responds.”

Wtf is that even supposed to mean?
 
Maybe they have an unspoken thing where he only has to play at the end of the year. He was doing that previously, right?
 
It is a joke.
If you think his presence would change anything, I disagree. Having him, not having him, it doesn't matter.

The problem is at the top.

This offense is a bigger joke.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
Maybe they have an unspoken thing where he only has to play at the end of the year. He was doing that previously, right?
i doubt it but if true, what was the point of even signing him? we needed the third WR now, not game 12!
 
phinsforlife said:
i doubt it but if true, what was the point of even signing him? we needed the third WR now, not game 12!
Don't know. Just guessing here. Maybe that's how they were able to sign him, and not another team. We do know he has that partial season history.
 
We should have never signed him. Dumb. All of these “discount” deals for injured players lol wtf are we doing.
 
