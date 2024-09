OBJ Update Does Not Sound Good

I don't buy it for a second when Grier says the Dolphins knew about this issue when they signed him. You don't sign a player thinking they will be out for extended time to start a season. I also wonder if OBJ even wants to get on the field, or is happy with the few $mm, and will just take his time getting back out there, to maybe put a little bit on tape at the end of the season to sucker someone else into paying him next year. This signing is a huge problem too given we have no other third receiver, and have had to resort to using Achane out there. I am learning that when McDaniel talks about injuries in a round about fashion like this, don't expect the player back for awhile. Just awful.Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article293189389.html#storylink=cpy