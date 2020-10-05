O’Brien fired

illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
With BoB there we could guarantee dysfunction. But with him gone, they may bring someone in who actually knows that they are doing.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Definitely good news as far as I’m concerned.

They were going to go 1-2 over the next 3 games with BoB.

Now there is at least some chance they lose to Jacksonville where as earlier today I would’ve assumed it wasn’t possible.

Texans are looking at a 5-11 record. Maybe 4-12, 6-10 will be tough with New England, Green Bay, Cleveland, Tennessee x 2.

Indy x 2, Jags x 2, Bengals, Bears, Lions......7 wins in those games? Maybe 5.
 
