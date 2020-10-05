O’Brien fired

It will help Houston in the future (unless they find someone sh!ttier than BoB somehow), but this year and their immediate future is a disaster.Does this help or hurt Houston?
Oh please, no!! I’m holding out hope that the Jets sign Gase to a five...no, TEN year contract!!!Those MFers will hire Adam gase
Jets need a new GM, and O'brien is available. Pair him with Gase?????Oh please, no!! I’m holding out hope that the Jets sign Gase to a five...no, TEN year contract!!!
Bad news for us. Romeo Crennel will definitely be an improvement.
I agree. I think he may steady the ship.