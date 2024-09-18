Observations from a man with glaucoma - "Our Scheme"

Really sucks for TUA and all us suffering Dolphins fan's. I been a fan since Dan Marino took over and I still remember like it was yesterday when Dan told Joe Montana that he would be back next year in that soda commercial. I been waiting and waiting and Im scared it isn't going to happen again for a very long time. I hope TUA gets what he needs, but I think he should retire if he wants any quality of life going forward.



More to the point of this thread is as a long time fan, I have come to realize that I don't believe The System we have installed for our offense is going to be successful. The entire offense relies on rhythm passing and timing routes. It worked really well year 1 and part of year 2, but as we have all seen when it matters in big game we come up usually well short of making it competitive.



Our Gm and Head Coach as well have built this entire offense around rythmn and timing routes. This just isn't sustainable to me. In order for our offense to be in control so much has to go right. QB has to be very accurate and decisive, our WR have to make cut within 3-5 seconds and our line which is made up of rag tag players for the most part have to just hold a block for a few seconds because the ball should be out by than.



I think this is why we never invest in premium offensive line players or rely on older cheaper veterans because they don't expect them to block for long. However in game where like where the defense can cover or schemes to keep Hill and Waddle bottled up we don't really have an answer on how to move the ball.



I think we need a new scheme and we need a new quarterback regardless if TUA comes back or not expecting him to stay healthy for the next 4 years after suffering 4 concussions in 5 years is pretty hard to imagine at this time.



We need a Bigger stature Quarterback who has some mobility to improvise when plays break down, and one that isn't injury prone coming in. Where we get them I dunno! We saddled with TUAs contract now, and we can't trade or sign a premier player without some major cost cutting.



We need road grader offensive line that can get 3-4 on each play and can control the ball in wet / cold weather. We need 2 TE's and 2 WR's



IF we go 2-3 or 3-5 over the next few weeks I think we need to seriously consider blowing it up and trading away our older serviceable players for draft picks. Give them a chance to go play for a team that can win now, while keeping our young talent. I believe Grier has to go before any of this happens, McDaniels needs to probably relinquish play calling duties as well and focus on being the Head Coach right now or he might be on the way out also.



I think we need a more traditional offense built around the running backs which McDaniel should be good at, and stop trying to recreate highlight reel 60 yard bombs every week 3-4 times a game. We need to be more methodical and physical on offense.



Maybe I'm rambling, or just venting my frustrations with this team, but I honestly believe we need to change the scheme and find a bigger QB who can take hits for us the progress. We need Grier to not be a part of any of the rebuilding or future QB selections because he's had his chances and were constantly rebuilding.



Do you think we need to replace the offense scheme or do you think this style of offense is going to bring a championship home to Miami anytime soon? What changes do you feel are needed and "Doable"