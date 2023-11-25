Observations from at the game

Being at a game - as many of you know - is a very different experience. First, the perspective is way different than any broadcast as you don’t have the benefit of color analysis and replays can be sparse.I went to the game today with my younger brother, sister-in-law and 2 nephews, 7 and 10. It was the “boys” first in-person football experience and we did the tailgate, nerf footballand post game dessert while the lot cleared out. It was windy and cold as hell but we were all still “high” from the experience - which was a blast.We had seats up high but over the 40 where a ton of the action unfolded- Birds Eye view on a number of big moments in the game.I had no idea going in how bad the Jets were. I don’t watch them because they make me want to puke - as do their fans - although today there were A LOT more fins fans than I can ever remember at a NJ game. Opening drive I was really annoyed we didn’t take our FG but then I realized leaving the ball at the 3 or whatever for Tim Boyle wasn’t the worst offense. Still, I wish we had just taken our points against this inept offensive team and I went into the GD thread and took out my frustration on McCoach. I guess he’s got a chart and in a certain 4th and short / certain spot on the field he’s never gonna kick the FG and I need to get over it. Anyway, after we went up 10-0 I knew we had the game. Why? Because like all of you watching - whether you were there or on the tube, you could see there was no way Tim Boyle was gonna move the ball on us. Then, the dumbest thing happened. Well, it was the dumbest thing that could happen until the thing that happened shortly thereafter. But we’ll get to that in a moment. First, yes, I wanted to go for points at the end of half. No issue. But the call? Perimeter throw to the right w a left QB that doesn’t exactly have a cannon arm. Tua hitched and I could see it from seat - had a perfect view. I said “pick 6” before the ball came out and then - w all of these rabid Jet fans slapping each other in the nuts, I got enraged. “You just let these fickers back in the game, McCoach!! The one thing you couldn’t do vs this team - force the issue - you did. Fick!!!” Then we get the ball back and throw another pick that I couldn’t care less about given 0:02 and at midfield. Not like they had Justin Tucker. What happened next I hope my little, awesome nephews remember and tell stories about for the rest of their lives. Only the Jets could throw up a Hail Mary and have it fielded like a punt and run back for a TD. LMFAO THAT WAS AWESOME!!!! Hahahahahahaha. The stadium went limp as Mac Jones arm. What a run back. I’ve truly never seen anything like it before. The weirdest 99 yard pick- 6 you’ll ever see. Love how Holland faked Boyle out of his jock at the end of the run.In the second half we pounded them on the ground and wore them down. We played playoff / bad weather football and that 92 yard 9 minute drive was glorious. It put the dagger in and got the Jets thinking about the showers. As annoyed as I was at McCoach in the first half, I was happy w how he called it in the 2nd. Somewhere Don Shula was beaming with pride. One nitpick I had - I get wanted to give no 37 some reps but IMO Jeff Wilson deserved those touches as he battled back from injury and had a really nice day running today. The fumble was inconsequential but we have to clean up the sloppy snaps and handoffs.Anyway, how about Mostert’s 34 yard TD run before that? We had linemen you never heard of in there and they were moving the Jets off the ball. Simply put, the Jets quit at some point today - you could feel it.Like the rest of you I’m holding my breath for Holland Armstead and absolutely gutted at the loss of Phillips - and the type of injury. That’s so shitty for him. And it is brutal for our chances whether we want to admit it or not. As Reek said on Hard Knocks - we go as far as our best players. JP is one of our those players. No way around it. Having said that, Ogbah is no slouch- 1.5 sacks and a FF today - we need the big man to play like he did 2 years ago. And Van Ginkel will get more run too. Back when there were folks who wanted to trade Ogbah I was having none of it. We can win a SB this season. When that’s the case you keep those guys - even if they are overpaid. Now we can count our lucky stars we have a guy this good to fill the hole. Wishing the best for JP - huge fan of his and it totally blows.8-3. 2 game lead in the division. If we continue to play team D like we have been, and smash mouth offense when we need to, we can go far in the post season.If I have any concerns right now it’s the amount of sloppy turnovers we are committing. Our QB needs to take better care of the ball and this offense will stop shooting itself in the pecker, Plaxico Burress style. Fins up!PS and **** Woody Johnson and whoever is responsible for the ridiculous wait time to get through the gates at that hellhole. 30,000 people at our gate cramming into 3 metal detectors. Then - because the cellular service sucks - no one can pull their tickets up to be scanned. What a **** show. Took us 45 minutes to be herded into the scanners like a pack of goats. **** you, Jets and everything about your horrible game day experience. Except the part about being w family and fellow fins fans - and kicking your ass.