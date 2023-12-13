Observations from game.

So went to game Monday night. That’s probably the most electric and fins fans that I can remember. Very few Titan fans. I rewatched game last night. Yeah I’m sick, but you see things and miss things at game. Couple things I noticed at game. You could see Achane slow up on deep pass from Tua. Should have been a td. Waddle running two bad routes. Tua let him know it.

Now here something I realized when I rewatched game last night. The narrative has been offense couldn’t do anything without Tyreek. Wrong!!! We moved the ball up and down the field. Problem was stupid mistakes and play calling in red zone. For all those blaming Tua. They obviously have an agenda. Tua was carving them up, problem again was play calling in red zone and penalties. No idea the defensive calls at end of game. Mind blowing.

To end it was a total surreal moment at game. I admit we started to leave after second Mostert Td. Everyone was singing cheering walking out of Stadium. Bye the time we got to car we started getting the text we were gonna lose this game. We had to watch the end on our phones. Just unreal!!!!!!