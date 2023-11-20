Observations from my First Game in Miami

Wow. What an incredible experience to be around Miami Dolphins fans for most of the week. What a special fanbase this really is.



Love my Dolphins fan brothers and sisters and the excitement level for this team that is unmatched at least over the last 25ish years.



Also, a fan base that is educated on football, knows the game and the history of the NFL. Had so many good conversations. "Fins up" and "Go Dolphins" everywhere I went.



My family spent time in Orlando for a few days then onto Fort Lauderdale and to the game. A beautiful state and great hospitality everywhere we went.



Our experience at Hard Rock Stadium was unbelievable. From the hospitality, to what the stadium offers the fanbase. Definitely the most beautiful football stadium I have been to. A lifetime dream fulfilled!



The game shouldn't have been as close as it was, but Miami continues to make critical mistakes. The false start in the redzone hurt. The two fumbles in Miami's territory essentially gave away 6 points to the Raiders.



I think Las Vegas had five first downs and 13 points at the half. That's not going to work against the better teams.



But Miami found a way to win with a great defensive performance, limiting the Raiders to 36 rushing yards. Ramsey had an incredible game. He read that first route perfectly on his first interception, breaking on the ball as if he was running the route.



Kept expecting Mostert to break one, but he definitely was a huge factor and earned his yards.



Thought it was the right decision to go for it on 4th and one, but the Raiders defender made a great tackle on Hill. Need some better answers on short yardage.



Great to see a win and the Dolphins in Miami.