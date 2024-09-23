Observations From The Seattle Game

1) I've been to hundreds of sporting events in my life but that crowd noise when the Dolphins were on offense was the loudest experience ever, even more than any concert. My beer was vibrating in my hand, it was absolutely crazy2) Great stadium and plenty of food options outside before going in, you could also bring in water and lots of people were selling it for a buck outside the stadium3) Tyreek was open downfield a bunch of times and Skylar missed it every time, there was at least 2 times he was looking at him and chose the shorter option. Skylar might have the heart but that dude should never see another snap, he's not starting material, not even close4). EZ was really fired up on the sidelines, thought for sure he might get some plays but nope, nothing5) McDaniel was pretty animated for most of the game, obviously frustrated. He should see how we feel!6) Tons of Dolphins fans there, I think might be the most I've seen at a road game. Seahawks fans were cool, although they were all in a great mood for some reasonWell, the wife was happy, she's a Seahawks fan so I guess it was worth the trip. I guess