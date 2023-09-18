Observations Two Weeks in

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
It's early, but have to feel good about 2-0 with both wins on the road.
Have to give props to the offensive line, which has given Tua time and run blocked fairly well. That they are accomplishing this with Armstead sidelined makes it more impressive. The only negative has been a couple of bad snaps by Williams and the team needs to clean that up fast. Butch Barry looks like an excellent addition.
Great game plan against New England. Miami looks like they can win multiple ways on offense. Limit Hill? No problem. The Dolphins have other talented players.
Love that McDaniel never gives up a drive. Getting points late in the first half was huge in both wins. That second quarter drive against New England with a buck 48 on the clock was a thing of beauty.
The defense showed up big against New England after a bad opener against the Chargers. For the most part, the Dolphins really tackled well which is a key against the Patriots.
Tua looks so comfortable in year two of McDaniel's offense.
It's time to really look at improving the officiating across the league. Simply put, there are too many potential game changing calls that could easily be corrected.
If Miami stays healthy, have to feel really good about this team's chances.
Have to give props to the offensive line, which has given Tua time and run blocked fairly well. That they are accomplishing this with Armstead sidelined makes it more impressive. The only negative has been a couple of bad snaps by Williams and the team needs to clean that up fast. Butch Barry looks like an excellent addition.
Great game plan against New England. Miami looks like they can win multiple ways on offense. Limit Hill? No problem. The Dolphins have other talented players.
Love that McDaniel never gives up a drive. Getting points late in the first half was huge in both wins. That second quarter drive against New England with a buck 48 on the clock was a thing of beauty.
The defense showed up big against New England after a bad opener against the Chargers. For the most part, the Dolphins really tackled well which is a key against the Patriots.
Tua looks so comfortable in year two of McDaniel's offense.
It's time to really look at improving the officiating across the league. Simply put, there are too many potential game changing calls that could easily be corrected.
If Miami stays healthy, have to feel really good about this team's chances.