Observations Two Weeks in

It's early, but have to feel good about 2-0 with both wins on the road.

Have to give props to the offensive line, which has given Tua time and run blocked fairly well. That they are accomplishing this with Armstead sidelined makes it more impressive. The only negative has been a couple of bad snaps by Williams and the team needs to clean that up fast. Butch Barry looks like an excellent addition.

Great game plan against New England. Miami looks like they can win multiple ways on offense. Limit Hill? No problem. The Dolphins have other talented players.

Love that McDaniel never gives up a drive. Getting points late in the first half was huge in both wins. That second quarter drive against New England with a buck 48 on the clock was a thing of beauty.

The defense showed up big against New England after a bad opener against the Chargers. For the most part, the Dolphins really tackled well which is a key against the Patriots.

Tua looks so comfortable in year two of McDaniel's offense.

It's time to really look at improving the officiating across the league. Simply put, there are too many potential game changing calls that could easily be corrected.

If Miami stays healthy, have to feel really good about this team's chances.
 
The play of the offensive line has been a revelation.

Would not have predicted it would be as good as it has been so far, I was hoping for adequate to solid and they have been better than that.
 
On the officiating...

The video review process is a two sided coin. The side we like is the side that allows incorrect/missed calls to be rectified... but the other side of the coin is that young officials are taught NOT to make certain calls or blow their whistle after certain plays BECAUSE of the possibility of replay. (This leads to plays with non-fumbles being allowed to continue because a whistle would kill the opportunity for replay).

On the Pat's TD where they committed both Illegal Downfield AND O.P.I. That crew is going to be seriously downgraded for missing that. That isn't a play where the officials were screened... the lines guys completely fell asleep on that. It was easily one of the most egregious misses I've ever seen by a NFL crew... they'll use that miss in their training films... and downside... I'm pretty sure that this is not reviewable.

On the last gasps lateral play, one of the officials could get a good spot because bodies were in their line of sight. Believe me, that happens a lot... so officials MUST guess... we all do/did.
On THAT call... there was a TV angle that saved us, but the officials are taught to place the ball on a hash IF you are confused about an exact spot. That's the actual way they handle that.
 
I totally agree. I thought going into the season, the OL would again be the unit that would be the main issue. They have been a very pleasant surprise and don’t seem to miss Armstead at all so far.

As a University of Miami fan, I wasn’t happy they hired Butch Barry because I wasn’t happy with the job he did as the OL coach in his one year with the Canes. Yet McDaniel certainly seemed to have hired the right guy for the job and I am happy Barry has proved me wrong once again.
 
What if the OL is actually adequate, shit what if they’re good?

I almost flipped the switch when Grier said the fans were more worried than they were about the OL. It was so dismissive. But what if he was right?
 
Give props to the offensive line but its hard to realize just how good Tua is at getting rid of the ball with expert anticipation.

These guys are also doing really well at the zone blocking which isn't requiring the line to win blocks, just requiring them to move and the onus is on the running back to find the lane behind them. It's why zone blocking became so prevalent after Mike Shanahan - you can maximize less talent.
 
