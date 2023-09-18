Observations Two Weeks in

SF Dolphin Fan said: It's early, but have to feel good about 2-0 with both wins on the road.



Have to give props to the offensive line, which has given Tua time and run blocked fairly well. That they are accomplishing this with Armstead sidelined makes it more impressive. The only negative has been a couple of bad snaps by Williams and the team needs to clean that up fast. Butch Barry looks like an excellent addition.



Great game plan against New England. Miami looks like they can win multiple ways on offense. Limit Hill? No problem. The Dolphins have other talented players.



Love that McDaniel never gives up a drive. Getting points late in the first half was huge in both wins. That second quarter drive against New England with a buck 48 on the clock was a thing of beauty.



The defense showed up big against New England after a bad opener against the Chargers. For the most part, the Dolphins really tackled well which is a key against the Patriots.



Tua looks so comfortable in year two of McDaniel's offense.



It's time to really look at improving the officiating across the league. Simply put, there are too many potential game changing calls that could easily be corrected.



If Miami stays healthy, have to feel really good about this team's chances.

On the officiating...The video review process is a two sided coin. The side we like is the side that allows incorrect/missed calls to be rectified... but the other side of the coin is that young officials are taught NOT to make certain calls or blow their whistle after certain plays BECAUSE of the possibility of replay. (This leads to plays with non-fumbles being allowed to continue because a whistle would kill the opportunity for replay).On the Pat's TD where they committed both Illegal Downfield AND O.P.I. That crew is going to be seriously downgraded for missing that. That isn't a play where the officials were screened... the lines guys completely fell asleep on that. It was easily one of the most egregious misses I've ever seen by a NFL crew... they'll use that miss in their training films... and downside... I'm pretty sure that this is not reviewable.On the last gasps lateral play, one of the officials could get a good spot because bodies were in their line of sight. Believe me, that happens a lot... so officials MUST guess... we all do/did.On THAT call... there was a TV angle that saved us, but the officials are taught to place the ball on a hash IF you are confused about an exact spot. That's the actual way they handle that.