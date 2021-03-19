 Observing the depleted Edge Market | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Observing the depleted Edge Market

Right now the only OLB/Edge players on the roster are Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel. I fully expect Miami to draft an edge (and early) but if you look at this years edge class there aren’t many plug and play instant starter types (Obviously this is just a guess from media/wannabescouting community and ultimately there will be guys who make instant inpacts) but either way it’s a risky proposition to think a rookie will come in and replace what we lost with KVN and Shaq Lawson. Despite neither one of those guys being dynamic Rushers they still gave us 10 combined sacks.

So that gets us to Experienced Edge players still on the market (no particular order):
-Jadeveon Clowney
-Melvin Ingram
-Olivier Vernon
-Kyler Fackrell
- Ryan Kerrigan
- Justin Houston

None of these are super attractive options, but I do think adding a veteran leader is important. Melvin Ingram is probably the guy I would circle as my favorite option. Loved the leadership he showed on hard knocks last season. He’s 31 years old so should still have some juice left as a situational player. Would take some cap maneuvering to make it happen but he could be the final FA signing to help us get over the hump.
 
I think Justin Houston has some left in the tank yet on a 1 yr deal would be ideal. Also I do think Clowney is worth a punt if he doesn't still think he's worth more than he is and again on a 1 yr deal.

Theres also Dunlap and Aldon Smith part players maybe.
 
Kerrigan is in the same mold as Van Ginkle and Beigel. Tough hard nosed, lunch pale type mentality and versatile.
 
You are forgetting Ogbah.

I have always liked Melvin Ingram but I am not sure he is a good fit in Miami.

Clowney has the versatility Flores likes and it would be funny to finally land him after so much talk about him the last few years.
 
You are forgetting Ogbah.

I have always liked Melvin Ingram but I am not sure he is a good fit in Miami.

Clowney has the versatility Flores likes and it would be funny to finally land him after so much talk about him the last few years.
Ogbah is more of a hand in the dirt guy, I’m more referring to our OLBs when we play 3-4.
 
I'd definitely be interested in Clowney but it would depend on his asking price.

Cam Wake is a free agent and has yet to retire. Sign the man to a one-year deal as a situational pass rusher and let him finish his career with the fins. It's where he belongs.
 
Living in Nashville and listening to sports radio daily, there isn’t a player ripped on more than Clowney he did NOTHING here. Hard pass. Melvin maybe and Houston despite his age has still contributed a ton!
 
You're right. There's no one on that list that is overly exciting. Clowney would probably be a great fit in this defense, but he always gets overpaid.

Houston could help and might be affordable. But the Dolphins are staying away from older players, which brings us to the draft.

If Miami is able to sign Carson, the team could focus early picks on pass rushers. Maybe at both 18 and 36.

That is more likely if the Dolphins are able to add another second round pick in a trade down from #3.

Ojulari, Collins, Rousseau and Paye could be targets at around 18.
 
I think Justin Houston has some left in the tank yet on a 1 yr deal would be ideal. Also I do think Clowney is worth a punt if he doesn't still think he's worth more than he is and again on a 1 yr deal.

Theres also Dunlap and Aldon Smith part players maybe.
Aldon Smith could be a nice bargain pickup.
 
Aldon Smith is an interesting name.

By all accounts he’s a pretty reformed human being now that’s he’s sober. Doesn’t 32 until September.

I don’t know all the details of his past off the field pertaining the DV but I know on the field he displayed hall of fame traits consistently.
 
Ogbah is more of a hand in the dirt guy, I’m more referring to our OLBs when we play 3-4.
Gotcha, but Ito me "edge" refers to all outside pass rushers these days.There just are not that many pure DE's anymore.

The Fins may sign a FA but it sure looks like they will be drafting one pretty early.It is not a great year for rushers but there are a few good ones, just no can't miss types.

I really like Joseph Ossai from UT. Big upside and a great attitude/motor. Seems like a Flores guy to me.
 
