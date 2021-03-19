Observing the depleted Edge Market

Right now the only OLB/Edge players on the roster are Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel. I fully expect Miami to draft an edge (and early) but if you look at this years edge class there aren’t many plug and play instant starter types (Obviously this is just a guess from media/wannabescouting community and ultimately there will be guys who make instant inpacts) but either way it’s a risky proposition to think a rookie will come in and replace what we lost with KVN and Shaq Lawson. Despite neither one of those guys being dynamic Rushers they still gave us 10 combined sacks.



So that gets us to Experienced Edge players still on the market (no particular order):

-Jadeveon Clowney

-Melvin Ingram

-Olivier Vernon

-Kyler Fackrell

- Ryan Kerrigan

- Justin Houston



None of these are super attractive options, but I do think adding a veteran leader is important. Melvin Ingram is probably the guy I would circle as my favorite option. Loved the leadership he showed on hard knocks last season. He’s 31 years old so should still have some juice left as a situational player. Would take some cap maneuvering to make it happen but he could be the final FA signing to help us get over the hump.