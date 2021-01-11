OC info some will like....some won't.

Miami Dolphins OC search must be external with no hire yet The Miami Dolphins must be looking for an external OC candidate. When the Miami Dolphins lost Chan Gailey to retirement/resignation, many believed that Bri...

Pretty good info on the current oc names floating around. Enjoy!! Or not.I have also said i think Studsville is the hire. I don't care for lazy quick in house handouts at all but, if you read this snipit from the article below, you can see why i think studzboy is in the bag.........One of the rare assistants that Flores retained when he took over as head coach, Studesville does not have coordinator experience, but he did serve as interim head coach for the Denver Broncos for the final four games of the 2010 season after Josh McDaniels had been fired. Flores spoke highly of Studesville during a conference call with Denver media prior to the Dolphins game at Empower Field at Mile High in November. “,communicator.Sure looks like the hire from this view.