OC info some will like....some won't.

Pretty good info on the current oc names floating around. Enjoy!! Or not.

Miami Dolphins OC search must be external with no hire yet

The Miami Dolphins must be looking for an external OC candidate. When the Miami Dolphins lost Chan Gailey to retirement/resignation, many believed that Bri...
I have also said i think Studsville is the hire. I don't care for lazy quick in house handouts at all but, if you read this snipit from the article below, you can see why i think studzboy is in the bag.........

Running backs coach Eric Studesville: One of the rare assistants that Flores retained when he took over as head coach, Studesville does not have coordinator experience, but he did serve as interim head coach for the Denver Broncos for the final four games of the 2010 season after Josh McDaniels had been fired. Flores spoke highly of Studesville during a conference call with Denver media prior to the Dolphins game at Empower Field at Mile High in November. “, Eric’s phenomenal," Flores said. "I think he’s a phenomenal coach. He’s a phenomenal teacher, communicator. He’s someone I’ve leaned on in different situations over the last 18 months since I’ve been here. Obviously he was here before I was here and we kept him on the staff. Just as far as the lay of the land here in Miami, he’s been someone that I’ve been able to lean on. I think he’s a great coach. I think he’s got a coordinator and head-coaching future. I think the players gravitate to him. They listen. He’s a very, very good coach.”

Sure looks like the hire from this view.
 
I might be ok with Bill O'Brian as long as he is not able to make personnel moves.
 
Yes I agree. We get rid of Tua and get Zach Wilson or Justin field and start from scratch. studs never called play in nfl but Zach and Justin never take snap ever either.

best thing to have both take first snap together at same time. I think good idea. Godsey goodbye lol new nickname with Tua. Goodbye Godsey and Tulip Tua! Lol I like.
Forum is very good they make me learn Tua suck and Gailey good oc

studs and we win!
 
I couldn’t find that breakdown of Studesville from the linked article. Can you provide a link to other breakdowns of potential candidates?
 
In my original post at the top, just click on that box that says: Miami OC Search and read that article.
 
