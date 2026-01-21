OC: Who do you want in Miami?

Dthrill_08
With the new HC coming in, curious where everyone’s head is at on the Offensive Coordinator spot.
Questions
Who do you want as our OC?
Does our new HC have any prior connections with potential OC candidates?
Are we looking at a first-year HC + first-year OC combo, or do you think we bring in a more seasoned play-caller to balance things out?
Side note / rant:
WTH is going on online(social media)
I keep seeing fans from other teams begging for Mike McDaniel to be their OC…
Are we at the point where Miami Dolphins fans call him Mike McDummy but other fanbases are like “please save our offense”??
Is he really that enticing from the outside looking in, or are people just chasing the illusion of motion, speed?
