OC: Who do you want in Miami?

With the new HC coming in, curious where everyone’s head is at on the Offensive Coordinator spot.

Questions
Who do you want as our OC?
Does our new HC have any prior connections with potential OC candidates?
Are we looking at a first-year HC + first-year OC combo, or do you think we bring in a more seasoned play-caller to balance things out?

Side note / rant:
WTH is going on online(social media) 😂
I keep seeing fans from other teams begging for Mike McDaniel to be their OC…
Are we at the point where Miami Dolphins fans call him Mike McDummy but other fanbases are like “please save our offense”??

Is he really that enticing from the outside looking in, or are people just chasing the illusion of motion, speed?
 
They seen the 23 season where he had a cheat code. And they didn’t see what happened when the NFL took it away.
 
Confusing title. Ask something about who we want and then go on about Mike and did we judge him wrong etc.

OC will be someone who is run first a la Pittsburgh. Especially considering our QB situation.

Who it will be? No idea. Maybe promote from within.
 
Does it matter? It'll be some assistant from GB that was probably a waterboy 3 years ago.

Put it this way, if you can identify a great OC out there, we wont hire them. This offseason has already proven that noone with any coaching talent wants to be here right now.

Our best hope is to find a stud QB in the 2027 draft. Hope Hafley and Sully can build a reasonable defense by the end of 2027 and before that 2028 season starts, we get a great coaching staff to come here bc we have some talent on D and a great QB. Im looking at the next two years as a bridge to our hopefully next longterm good coaching staff.
 
