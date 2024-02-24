 Ode' to Chris Chambers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ode' to Chris Chambers

He might just be my favorite Dolphins player ever. Have his jersey in aqua, white, orange, and even navy! I was at that game in Buffalo during his rookie season — that was a lot of fun. Ah, the days of season tickets and mom choosing 1 away game per season to road trip….. fun times.

This guy has never looked 5’11 in his entire career. Miss those 1 handed grabs and his unique toe tapping ability.

Remember the 1 handed catch in the back of the endzone against the Texans?
 
He was a good WR on bad teams which made him look better than he was imo.

He had defenders draped all over him in the highlight clip.

He’d be a #3 WR on our team.
 
We could use a #3 wr.
 
Saying a guy would be a #3 behind Hill and Waddle isn’t a negative at all. Most guys would be.

Chambers played with complete garbage QBs his entire Dolphins career, unfortunately. We will never know how good he could have been. That concussion in Denver ****ed him too — he was en route to a huge breakout season.
 
