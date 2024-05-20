 Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Has Overcome All Hesitations About Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Has Overcome All Hesitations About Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

It's funny that he was hesitant to play with Tua, because a large chunk of Miami fans were hesitant to have OBJ on the team.

I think it will actually work out having him as the teams #3 WR. As long as he gets the playbook down (he's football savvy, so shouldn't be a problem), Odell and Tua are going to click very well.
 
Ball spins differently from a lefty. No ground breaking news here. But as Tyreek and Waddle have proven, you just get used to it.
 
There are certainly differences in hitting off a left hander than a right hander in baseball.

I imagine there are nuances in a catching a football as well.
 
My son was a WR in high school; he had a right handed QB until his senior year, then a left hander took over.
He said it was definitely an adjustment.
 
Belichek always liked lefty punters. Felt it gave him an advantage because returners weren't used to the spin from a lefty.
 
